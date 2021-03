The Houston Astros will receive the COVID-19 vaccine before Opening Day. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the St. Louis Cardinals are also hoping to get vaccinated before the start of the 2021 season.

With the vaccine becoming more available across the country, Major League Baseball is expected to relax health and safety protocols for teams who have at least 85% of their Tier 1 players vaccinated, per Nightengale.