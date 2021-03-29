Mets’ Carrasco recovering from torn hamstring ahead of schedule?

New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, acquired along with four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor via a January trade with the Cleveland Indians, is set to miss the start of the regular season with what was ultimately diagnosed to be a torn right hamstring.

The 34-year-old was originally scheduled to be sidelined approximately six-to-eight weeks as of March 18, but Mets manager Luis Rojas offered encouraging news regarding the right-hander when speaking with reporters on Monday.

“He’s been progressing really, really well. He’s throwing,” Rojas explained, per Danny Abriano of SNY. “He’s been doing throwing exercises and throwing actual baseballs and things like that. He’s in a really, really good place just on a day-to-day basis.

“Our status with him is week-to-week, right now. That’s what we got from our medical (staff), just because of how good he progressed in the first one and a half, maybe two weeks (since the injury). He’s done great. … He’s in a really good place. Week-to-week approach, as far as where his status is, but he’s throwing right now.”

Before the hamstring setback, Carrasco reported soreness in his elbow and temporarily stopped throwing, but he isn’t expected to miss additional time because of that issue. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he notched a 3-4 record with a 2.91 ERA across 12 starts.

David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi will receive starts as Carrasco recovers.