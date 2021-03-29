Megan Thee Stallion Donates $50K to Asian-American Community After Atlanta Spa Shootings

Instagram

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker has offered support for Asian-American community by making a $50,000 donation to help fight injustice following the deadly massacre in Atlanta.

Megan Thee Stallion is helping donate $50,000 (£36,600) in honour of the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings.

The “Savage” hitmaker has teamed up with Fashion Nova and activist May Lee to donate to Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta – the only non-profit legal advocacy firm dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in the South East of America – following the deaths of eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent, when a gunman opened fire at three spas on 16 March (21).

“I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans,” Megan wrote on Instagram. “To honour the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast.”

“We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity. (sic)”

Following the shootings, police arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long and charged him with eight counts of murder.

Megan’s generosity came a few weeks after she joined forces with U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services on the Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser, which will foot the bill for the repair costs of the homes of senior citizens and single parents who had their houses destroyed in the Texas freeze.

The treacherous snowstorms left many Americans without power, heat, and some, clean water, and Megan’s home state Texas was hit the hardest, with widespread blackouts across the state.

The “WAP” hitmaker announced that with the help of a number of major donors, including brands Mielle, Revlon, Fashion Nova, Dolce and Gabbana, and her label 300 Entertainment, the Hotties Helping Houston fund will provide monetary support for the next two years.

Megan’s “Beautiful Mistakes” collaborators Maroon 5, actress Taraji P. Henson, and megastar Billie Eilish have also joined the “Savage” star in helping to rebuild her hometown.