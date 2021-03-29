Mariah Carey’s BF Bryan Tanaka Gushes Over Her on Her 52nd Birthday: It’s My ‘Favorite Day’

Instagram

The 37-year-old dancer takes to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday message for the ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ hitmaker whom he affectionally refers to as ‘my love.’

Mariah Carey‘s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has made a romantic shout-out to the “Always Be My Baby” hitmaker. When the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker turned 52 years old, her dancer/choreographer beau shared a sweet birthday tribute to his “love” using an Instagram post.

“Today is my favorite day. Happy Anniversary my love! [love and butterfly emojis],” Tanaka’s Instagram post dated Saturday, March 27 read. The 37-year-old also posted two photos of him with the multiple Grammy winner. The first picture showed the lovebirds wearing black outfits while smiling for the camera.

<br />

In the second picture, the couple sported matching red attires. Carey donned an off-the-shoulder red dress, whereas Tanaka wore a matching long-sleeved T-shirt. The photo also included the pair’s two adorable dogs. A bunch of red balloons forming love sign filled the background.

Tanaka’s followers has since flooded his post with supportive comments. “You two look super cute I’m happy you’re together. Could you tell her happy birthday and that I love her from Mathilde,” one commented. Another wrote, “She looks so happy and glowy with you.”

Nearly one year earlier, Carey gave Tanaka a romantic happy birthday shout-out. In April 2020, she took to her Instagram page to share an adorable picture of them with a message that read, “Happy birthday @bryantanaka [partying face, love, and tiger face emojis].”

<br />

Carey first confirmed her relationship with Tanaka in February 2017. When asked about rumors of them dating in an interview, the 52-year-old star let slip to the Associated Press that he is indeed her beau.

“I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she stated at the time. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. … Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Carey was previously engaged to James Packer. Shortly after their engagement ended, it was revealed that Packer had issues with Carey and Tanaka’s close relationship since Tanaka was working as a backup dancer on Carey’s world tour.