Man wanted after two schoolgirls allegedly assaulted in Ballarat park, Victoria

The assault allegedly took place during twilight hours on March 17 just before 5.45pm, at a park on the corner of Macarthur Street and Little Clyde Street in Ballarat.

The two primary school-aged girls were at the park when the unknown man approached them and asked if they had seen his dog.

A man is wanted over the alleged assault of two Victorian schoolgirls. (Victoria Police)

The man then allegedly assaulted the girls, before fleeing the scene.

Police have canvassed the area and found CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

Detectives from the Ballarat Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team have appealed for public assistance to track down the man as despite numerous enquiries, police have been unable to identify him.

Police have released CCTV of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. (Victoria Police)

The man shown in the footage has also been urged to come forward and contact police.

He is described as possibly in his 20s or 30s, with short brown hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey and black hooded jumper.

The alleged assault appears to be an “isolated incident” in the Ballarat area, police said.