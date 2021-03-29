Mafia fugitive recaptured after posting online cooking videos

Italian police tracked down Marc Feren Claude Biart, 53, after he uploaded culinary videos to YouTube, the BBC reports.

While Biart was careful to hide his face, his tattoos gave him away.

Italian police have extradited a wanted mafia figure after he posted online cooking videos. (Getty)

The alleged member of the notorious ‘Ndrangheta crime gang was arrested in the Dominican Republic last Wednesday and has now been extradited to Italy.

Biart had reportedly been leading a peaceful life in the town of Boca Chica, police said in a statement.

He had been at large since 2014, when he was wanted by police for allegedly smuggling cocaine into the Netherlands.

Authorities consider the ‘Ndrangheta one of the world’s most powerful organised crime groups because it controls most of the cocaine entering Europe.

It is based in the Italian region of Calabria.

Italy is holding the biggest trial of Mafia figures and corrupt officials in decades. (Getty)

The alleged clan boss, Luigi Mancuso, 66, is known as “The Uncle”.

Other members go by nicknames such as “The Wolf”, “Fatty” and “Blondie”.

They are all now facing justice in the biggest mafia trial Italy has held in decades.

There are 355 alleged mobsters and corrupt officials who have been charged after an exhaustive investigation.