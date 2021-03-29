Macy Gray Admits Fear of Having to Continue Touring in Her 60s

WENN/Johnny Louis

Aside from explaining why she wants to earn as much as she can in the next 10 years, the ‘I Try’ hitmaker spills on why she thinks it is important for her to find love.

AceShowbiz –

Singer Macy Gray is aiming to bulk up her bank balance with as many live shows as possible over the next few years because she doesn’t want to be touring in her 60s. The “I Try” star admits her main career goal at present is to earn as much as she can through her concerts so she can comfortably retire from the road within the next decade.

“What’s driving me at this point is money,” she candidly confessed to the Observer magazine. “I want to have a lot of money so when I get older I’m not running around touring and trying to make another ‘I Try’. In 10 years from now I don’t want to have to hustle. I don’t want to be on the road. That scares the s**t out of me.”

Macy isn’t just focused on her professional life – the 53-year-old also wants to find lasting love so she has someone by her side in her twilight years. She shared, “I want to find love. I’ve not been in love for a while and I don’t want to grow old by myself. That’s important. I mean, you need that in life. You need a partner.”

However, Macy, who shares three adult kids with her ex-husband Tracy Hinds, admits socializing isn’t her strong point. “I’m not a people person. It’s not my gift,” she said. “People disappoint you, and I’m over being disappointed by people. The only thing I’ve ever really been afraid of is people.”

And while Macy doesn’t want to grow old alone, she has really embraced ageing. “I like being in my 40s and 50s,” she mused. “You develop this natural cockiness – you’re a little bit better than everybody now, because you’re a little bit older, you’ve lived.”

“People can’t tell you s**t any more. You’re like, ‘F**k you, I did that already!’ You know, it’s kind of cool.”