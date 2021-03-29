Louis Theroux says Tiger King star Joe Exotic is in ‘an extraordinary situation’ ahead of new BBC documentary

Louis Theroux has given TV viewers an idea of what to expect from his forthcoming BBC documentary about Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

The documentary maker said he wants to present a different version of Exotic, whom he met 10 years ago while producing the BBC film America’s Most Dangerous Pets.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, received wider infamy after appearing as the main subject in Netflixs Tiger King docu-series.

He is currently in prison after being convicted on a number of charges, including a murder-for-hire plot against his rival, Big Cat Rescue boss Carole Baskin.

“It’s an extraordinary situation Joe is in now. He’s one of the most famous people in the world, arguably,” Theroux told the Press Association.

