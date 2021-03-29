Lil Reese Appears to Make a Threat After King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release on Bond

Instagram

The ‘Traffic’ rapper sends an ominous warning after Quando Rondo confirms the news of Lul Timm’s release by posting a ‘welcome back’ message to his associate.

Lil Reese threatens to take matters into his own hands following the release of King Von‘s alleged killer. Affirming his stance in the late rapper and Quando Rondo‘s beef before the deadly altercation, the “I Don’t Like” spitter sent an ominous warning after it’s reported that Quando’s associate and the suspect in Von’s murder, Lul Timm, has been released on bond.

“We gon’ roll his a** up real soon,” Reese said when going on Instagram Live on Sunday, March 28. “On my momma,” he stressed. “Roll his a** right up. Big a** Backwoods. Big a** Backwoods, we gon’ roll his a** up.”

Reese didn’t name names, but his statement comes after Quando appeared to confirm Lul Timm’s release from prison. He celebrated his associate’s newfound freedom by posting on his Instagram Story on Saturday a picture of Lul Timm in a kitchen, set to his song “Blue Opps”.

The Georgia-born rapper also posted a screenshot of tweet which spread the news about Lul Timm’s release. “My God Home,” he captioned it, adding two smile emojis.

333Pab also celebrated Lul Timm’s release, writing in his post which featured an image of the latter showing off some cash, “@lul_timm3 Pluto otw next welcome home cuz!” Jumpout Blacc added, “Ain’t no more free lul tim. Welcome cacc cuz.”

Later on same day, a short video emerged of Lul Timm walking out of a Moschino store following his release.

Lul Timm is released after posting $100,000 bail. Senior Public Information Officer Tracy Flanagan, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, confirmed to XXL that the bond was posted on Friday. Lul Timm, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, was still behind bars as of Saturday afternoon, but Tracy confirmed he has “a $100,000 bond and must be fitted with an ankle monitor” upon his release.

Lul Timm was arrested and charged with murder in November following his involvement in the altercation, which ended with a gunfire that killed King Von, on November 6, 2020. Quando has defended his associate in his song, insisting that it was in self-defense.