Lil Nas X Responded To “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Critics

I hope he drags each and every one of y’all.
Whether it be the angelic beat, Lil Nas X giving Satan the best lap dance of his eternal life, or the rapper’s accompanying drop of 666 limited edition Satan shoes, the rollout struck a cord.
Despite heavy, chap-lipped criticism, Lil Nas X has stuck to his guns — and enviable thigh-highs — by tearing down any critic who has dared to walk in his fiery path, and I’ve been loving every minute.
While Lil Nas X is busy killing the devil, I did the Lord’s work by compiling all of his wildest clapbacks:
8.
11.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!