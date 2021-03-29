Home Entertainment Lil Nas X Responded To “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Critics

Lil Nas X Responded To “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Critics

By
Bradly Lamb
I hope he drags each and every one of y’all.

Whether it be the angelic beat, Lil Nas X giving Satan the best lap dance of his eternal life, or the rapper’s accompanying drop of 666 limited edition Satan shoes, the rollout struck a cord.

Despite heavy, chap-lipped criticism, Lil Nas X has stuck to his guns — and enviable thigh-highs — by tearing down any critic who has dared to walk in his fiery path, and I’ve been loving every minute.


Twitter: Lil Nas X / Via Twitter: @LilNasX

While Lil Nas X is busy killing the devil, I did the Lord’s work by compiling all of his wildest clapbacks:

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4

Twitter: @LilNasX

there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society. https://t.co/H21SMVnfNQ

Twitter: @LilNasX

