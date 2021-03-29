Latvian airline airBaltic adds Dogecoin and Ether as payment options By Cointelegraph

Latvian airline airBaltic adds Dogecoin and Ether as payment options
Passengers flying with Latvian airline airBaltic now have more cryptocurrency payment options.
According to an announcement on the airline’s website on Monday, passengers can now pay for flight tickets using Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Other accepted virtual currencies include (BCH) as well as four U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins: USD Coin (USDC), Binance Dollar (BUSD), Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and Paxos (PAX).
