Lady GaGa’s Dog Walker Shows Off Best Dance Moves While Prepping to Be Discharged From Hospital

Offering an update on his condition one month after being shot during a dognapping incident, Ryan Fischer reveals that he was previously readmitted to the hospital for a collapsed lung.

Lady Gaga‘s dog walker will continue to recuperate at home. One month after being shot in a dognapping incident, Ryan Fischer prepared himself to leave the hospital as he showed off his best dance moves.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, March 29, Ryan shared a video of himself putting on his jeans and a shirt while dancing lightly to Carly Simon‘s “Coming Around Again”. In the caption of his post, he offered an update on his health condition by first writing, “I was recovering remarkably fast.”

“In days I had gone from bleeding out on a sidewalk, to overly-active ICU patient (which they were VERY not used to), to just waiting for my lung to heal so I could go home: everything appeared quite straight forward,” he continued. “And so, with the chest tube removed (which I can only equate to an alien baby extraction) and my blood oxygen stable, the journey outside to recover with loved ones began.”

When he was ready to leave the hospital for the first time, Ryan divulged that he was readmitted to the hospital for his collapsed lung. “In the hospital, my lung collapsed again despite the chest tube poking at my insides. And then it collapsed again. And again. It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn. It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal,” he spilled.

After undergoing his latest surgery, Ryan said, “I’m finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life, I look back at my exit from the hospital and smile that I continue to approach each day the same way.” He then reflected, “The journey is hard, it’s assuredly painful… And somewhere within that I find the absurdity and wonder and beauty this life offers us all.”

Ryan was shot four times in the chest while walking three French bulldogs of the “A Star Is Born” actress on February 24. The two stolen pooches have now returned home. Though so, the singer was ordered not to pay the promised-$500,000 reward for the woman who found them before the latter was cleared by the cops.