Lady GaGa Showers Boyfriend With Love Upon Receiving Gorgeous Birthday Gift

Instagram/ladygaga

As she rang in her 35th birthday in Rome, the ‘Born This Way’ hitmaker opens up on social media that she is missing boyfriend Michael Polansky and her beloved French bulldogs.

AceShowbiz –

Lady GaGa has nothing but love for thoughtful Michael Polansky. Turning 35 years old away from her loved ones on Sunday, March 28, the “Bad Romance” hitmaker showed off on social media the gorgeous birthday gift she received from her beloved boyfriend and sweetly praised him for it.

Currently filming “House of Gucci” in Italy with Adam Driver and Al Pacino, the Oscar-nominated actress made use of Instagram to share a photo of herself hugging a gorgeous huge white and green floral arrangement sent by Polansky. In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt note, “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey [love].”

<br />

In the post, the “Paparazzi” singer also expressed how much she misses her boyfriend and her beloved French bulldogs. “I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need,” she noted near the end of her caption.

GaGa has been dating Polansky for more than a year after her relationship with Christian Carino came to an end. Since going public with the CEO of Parker Foundation, the singer occasionally shared photos of them together on Instagram. In January, she let out a picture of them kissing while wearing masks.

<br />

The “Born This Way” hitmaker’s birthday post came around one month after two of her pooches were dognapped. In late February, two men jumped out of a white sedan when dog walker Ryan Fischer was walking the singer’s three dogs down Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood. Before running away with two of the three dogs, the thugs shot Fischer landing him in hospital.

The dogs were later safely recovered and Fischer was expected to make a full recovery. When the terrifying incident happened, GaGa was not home in Los Angeles. Though traumatized, she was said to be on the path towards healing. In an interview on Fox’s “Good Day New York“, her mother Cynthia Germanotta stated, “Under the circumstances, everybody is doing as well as they can. And on the path towards healing.”