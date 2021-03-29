Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Disputes Mom’s Claims About Lifetime Support With New Evidence

WENN/Avalon

In a new lawsuit, Vanessa points out a legal dispute between Sofia and her ex-husband, who wasn’t identified, over spousal support in which Sofia claimed that she didn’t ‘rely on Vanessa for my support.’

The legal battle between Kobe Bryant‘s widow Vanessa Bryant and her estranged mom Sofia Laine has yet to be over. In a new lawsuit, Vanessa has brought new evidence to dispute Sofia’s claims that Vanessa’s late husband had “promised to take care of” his mother-in-law financially “for the rest of her life.”

In the new lawsuit, which was obtained by HollywoodLife.com on March 29, Vanessa pointed out a legal dispute between Sofia and her ex-husband, who wasn’t identified, over spousal support. At the time, Sofia’s ex-husband claimed that he didn’t need to pay for spousal support because she had been financially supported by her daughter and son-in-law. However, Sofia denied the allegations, stating that Kobe and Vanessa didn’t have obligation to do so and that anything that the couple gave to her was simply out of kindness.

Vanessa also claimed in the new court documents that Sofia’s ex-husband cited tabloid stories which, at one time, claimed Vanessa bought a $1 million home for Sofia which meant she didn’t need further support. Firing back, Sofia called the report “absolutely false.” According to the legal documents, Sofia argued, “I would never permit Vanessa to do such a thing. I have not and do not (nor should I be required to) rely on Vanessa for my support.”

Vanessa’s attorneys also mentioned that Sofia had to file a creditor’s claim within a year of his death in order to go after Kobe’s estate and Sofia didn’t do it. The hearing on the demurrer will take place on April 23.

Back in December 2020, Sofia filed a lawsuit in which she alleged, “On a daily basis, for nearly eighteen (18) years, Vanessa Bryant gave Plaintiff a grueling schedule and detailed instructions on taking care of the Bryants’ children. Plaintiff was forced to work over twelve (12) hours per day with no meal or rest breaks.”

Her legal team claimed that Sofia and the Bryants “entered into an oral contract.” The court documents also mentioned, “Prior to his death, Kobe Bryant repeatedly promised to take care of Plaintiff financially in exchange for her many years of work for his family, and to this end, bought her a home for $2,650,000.00.”

Shutting down the claims, Vanessa released a statement that read, “This lawsuit is frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful. My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy.” She also insisted that her mother “was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny” to their daughters, Natalia (18), Bianka (4), Capri (1) and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, the latter of whom died alongside her father in a helicopter crash back on January 26, 2020.