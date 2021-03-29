Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Insecure Haters Criticizing Her Changing Face

Instagram

AceShowbiz –

Khloe Kardashian was forced to defend herself from insecure haters. Having found her changing face being criticized by many social media users, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star set aside time to fire back at them.

The 36-year-old Good American founder offered her clapback via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 27. She shared a quote that read, “Next time someone tries to put you down, remember that confidence is quiet but insecurity is loud.”

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian followed it up with another note. It read, “Remember, you will never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you. You will only be criticized by someone who is doing less than you.”

Khloe Kardashian fired back at trolls criticizing her changing face.

Khloe previously turned off her Instagram comments after being poked fun by many on Twitter over her new appearance. One user in particular penned, “we need an oprah tell-all interview with khloe kardashian’s surgeon.” Another wrote, “Khloe Kardashian has the fakest circle ever because why would they let her do that to her face.”

Also weighing in on Khloe’s new look was Wendy Williams. When hosting the March 11 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show“, the latter commented, “Khloe, Khloe, Khloe I don’t know whether it’s just the nose and the lips, or whether it’s a mini face lift, but you’re only 36-years-old.”

“I know that you broke the stress of being compared to the rest of your sisters and people making fun of you,” she continued. “Only because she’s only 36, do you understand? There’s certain surgeries and things like that, you should wait until maybe 60. She didn’t need a full facelift. The nose is clearly brand new. The lips are distracting.”

“It is a lot of work… and she’s only 36,” the TV host went on stating. “It is a shame. It wasn’t like she needed all of that. Well, the nose job is good though.”