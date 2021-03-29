Kendall Jenner Granted Restraining Order From Man Planning to Kill Her

Instagram

A 24-year-old man named Malik Bowker allegedly traveled across the country and planned to buy an illegal firearm to gun down the former Victoria’s Secret model.

AceShowbiz –

Kendall Jenner can breathe a sigh of relief that she’s safe from a man who wants to kill her, at least for the time being. The model has been granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed stalker, who is identified as 24-year-old Malik Bowker.

In court documents she submitted on Monday, March 29, the 25-year-old beauty says an LAPD detective told her on Thursday of Malik’s alleged plan. Per TMZ, she says police told her Malik traveled across the country to gun her down. He allegedly planned to buy an illegal firearm to shoot her and then kill himself.

Kendall also claims in the legal docs that police told her the man is currently being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local hospital’s psychiatric ward, but warned her he could be released soon. She adds that she’s terrified Malik will try to find her and harm her when he’s released from the hospital.

While she’s never met the guy, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star claims that his alleged threats are causing her severe emotional distress and anxiety. The judge has taken Kendall’s side, ordering Malik to stay 100 yards away from her at all times.

