Kelly Rowland Spills Son’s Reaction to Her Dinosaur Twerk While Pregnant

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

Opening up about her joy of being a mother in a new magazine interview, the former Destiny’s Child star spills on what her oldest son Titan are currently obsessed with.

Kelly Rowland “looked like a dinosaur” when she was pregnant.

The 40-year-old singer – who has sons Titan, six, and Noah, two months, with husband Tim Weatherspoon – has a “really good time” playing with her oldest child and indulging in his interests, but she admitted some of her moves have proven to be too much for the youngster.

She told Grazia magazine, “My son Titan greets me at the door when I get home. He’s six and loves dinosaurs, reptiles and cars.” She added, “He’s very much into pranking right now. The other day when I walked in, he’d put a toy snake in the middle of the floor.”

“Or he’ll try to scare me with a Velociraptor head he’s obsessed with. I have a dinosaur costume, so I’ll dress up in that and make all the sounds,” she continued. “When I was pregnant, my body looked like a dinosaur, but I made me dinosaur twerk and Titan was like, ‘Mummy, please stop.’ We have a really good time playing – we have as much fun as we possibly can.”

The former Destiny’s Child star also loves winding down with Titan at the end of the day and thinks it’s important for him to be able to speak openly to her and Tim.

She said, “We have fun with bedtime stories. We try to wind everything down and make sure Titan’s in bed by 7.30 pm. We read him stories – sometimes we’ll make them up, or other times Titan tells them.”

“We have a good time, talking to him about his day, asking him about his highs and lows, his favorite part, and what goal he has for the week. Then he tells us what he wants for breakfast in the morning. We try to keep the lines of communication open, intelligently and emotionally. It’s important to us as parents.”