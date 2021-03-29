Justin Bieber’s Mom Not Happy With His Latest Neck Tattoo

WENN/Instar

After the ‘What Do You Mean’ hitmaker unveils his new body art on his social media page, Pattie Mallette takes to the comment section to express her disapproval.

AceShowbiz –

Justin Bieber‘s mom believed that his son might not need any more tattoos. After the “What Do You Mean” hitmaker took to social media to unveil his latest body art on his neck, Pattie Mallette made it clear that she was not happy with it.

The 45-year-old author gave her reaction after her famous son shared on Instagram a picture of himself getting a small peach tattooed on his neck. He followed it up with another snap that offered a closer look to the artwork. In the caption of the post, he put out a peach and pencil emoji and tagged celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo.

Many of Justin’s fans were impressed with the new piece. However, his mother was quick to show her disapproval. Taking to the comment section, she argued, “Don’t you have enough yet?” adding a frowning emoji.

Pattie Mallette reacted to son Justin Bieber’s new neck tattoo.

Justin initially mentioned that he was considering getting a tattoo to commemorate his latest single “Peaches”, which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon. “Maybe I’ll get like a small peach on my body somewhere,” he divulged in an interview with Sirius XM’s “The Morning Mash Up”.

“I promised myself I didn’t want to get tattoos on my hands and so I don’t think I’m going to get tattoos on my hands,” the husband of Hailey Baldwin continued. “Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don’t know… But that’s really one of my only places left [to get ink], or my feet or my legs.”

Justin, however, previously admitted that his supermodel wife Hailey is not a big fan of neck tattoos. “I think I’m done on my neck. That’s a Hailey request,” he pointed out during a 2020 YouTube special. “My back is still pretty open, and I don’t have kids yet. So, I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back.”