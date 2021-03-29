Judge orders three to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaeren ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to circuit court to stand trial.

“The defendants are joined at the hip here,” Mr Klaeren said before announcing his ruling.

“The prosecution did a good job in establishing who knew what and when.”

Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico allegedly plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan. (Richland County/Jackson County Sheriff)

Arguments were heard yesterday by Mr Klaeren about whether the men should face trial following three earlier days of testimony.

They are accused of aiding six other men who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Ms Whitmer.

Five more people are also charged in state courts.

Mr Klareen said there was enough evidence for trial on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and using a firearm during a felony.

A far-right militia group allegedly plotted to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan. (AP)

Mr Klaeren dismissed a charge of threat of terrorism against Mr Musico and Mr Morrison.

Mr Bellar didn’t face that charge.

The threat of terrorism, providing material support for terrorist acts and gang membership charges each are 20-year felonies.

Felony firearm charges carry two-year maximum prison sentences.

According to a court affidavit, Mr Musico and Mr Morrison are founding members of the Wolverine Watchmen, which authorities described as “an anti-government, anti-law enforcement militia group”.

The Watchmen have met periodically for firearms and tactical training in remote areas “to prepare for the ‘boogaloo,’ a term referencing a violent uprising against the government or impending politically motivated civil war,” state police Detective Sergeant Michael Fink wrote in an affidavit.

Mr Klaeren said Mr Bellar, Mr Musico and Mr Morrison “individually and collectively wanted to precipitate the violence associated with ‘boogaloo.’”

“Pretty much from day one, it’s pretty clear the numbers of the Wolverine Watchmen believed in the ‘boogaloo,’ believed in civil war, believed it was coming,” the judge said.