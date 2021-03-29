Joey King Shares Why Being An Actor Is So Tough

“You have no control of what people think of you.”
Joey King has been acting for as long as she can remember, but it wasn’t until recently that she realized how being in the public eye impacted her life.
The 21-year-old actor skyrocketed to fame following the release of The Kissing Booth in 2018 and now says life in the spotlight has had its downsides.
In a recent interview with Flaunt, Joey explained that “being an actor is so tough, because you have this image of who you are and what kind of image you want to present to other people, when in reality you have no control of what people think of you.”
With 18 million followers on Instagram alone she says she “started to see the downside of people having so much information about you or to your personality or personal information.”
“I have had to remind myself more now of reasons to be confident than I used to,” Joey continued.
Since then, Joey says she’s been more hesitant in what parts of her life she allows the public to see.
And in a time where sharing so much of your life online is the norm, Joey says she hopes that her peers see why this is a “downhill direction” and urges them to “not participate in the dark side of it.”
Joey added that she is now working on becoming the best version of herself off of social media thanks to her decision to talk to a therapist.
