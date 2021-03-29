Joe Exotic Convinces Husband to ‘Stay Married’ After Dillon Passage’s Divorce Announcement

Instagram

In an email to his attorney, the ‘Tiger King’ star says he and his husband have talked and agreed to put divorce on hold now ‘so things don’t get complicated’ while he remains behind bars.

Joe Exotic has put his divorce from his husband on hold. Just hours after Dillon Passage announced their split on social media, the “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness” leading man managed to convince his spouse to “stay married.”

Revealing the 58-year-old’s marriage status was his lawyer, Francisco Hernandez. Francisco told TMZ that his client sent him an email on late Friday, March 26 that read, “Me and Dillon have talked and we are not going to get in a hurry and get a legal divorce.”

“This has been tough on both of us and he is going to do what he thinks he needs to do and I prefer to stay married right now so things don’t get complicated and if I live through this great we will figure it out then,” the message continued to read. “[Dillon] still answers the phone three times a day and will continue to be my support.”

Earlier on Friday, Joe’s husband confirmed on Instagram that they were going to pull the plug on their marriage. “To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us,” he first declared.

“It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day,” Dillon further explained. “We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way. I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.”

Dillon and Joe tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They were married for nine months before the latter was arrested. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence at Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth after being convicted of animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis Carole Baskin.