Jessica Simpson Claims to Getting COVID-19 Diagnosis the Day She Began Writing New Essay

When debuting the cover of her new original essay ‘Take the Lead’, the ‘I Wanna Love You Forever’ singer spills on what decision she made after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Jessica Simpson has had her fair share of coronavirus battle. When promoting new project “Take the Lead”, the “Blonde Ambition” actress revealed online that she tested positive for COVID-19 the day she began writing the new essay.

On Monday, March 29, the 40-year-old used the unveiling of her Amazon Original Stories’ cover to share the experience. “We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome,” she began her Instagram message. “This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you.”

Delving deeper, the “Open Book” author went on to spill, “I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19.” She continued sharing her attitude toward the diagnosis. “I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you,” she noted.

The fashion designer, who tied the knot with ex-NFL athlete Eric Johnson in 2014, elaborated further, “I felt strong, resilient and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear.” In the post, she made a point that her essay is about “self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear.”

Jessica announced her partnership with Amazon Studios in early December 2020. At the time, she noted the collaboration was done “to bring [her] story and heart to life on the screen.” In addition to two essays, she will take the role of executive producer for “a fictionalized coming of age series about my mid-twenties, a new intimate unscripted docuseries with music as a key component.”

Claiming she will “share [her] soul and perspective while holding your heart close to [hers],” the mother-of-three shared hope “to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing ‘Open Book’ – to inspire others to be entertained, moved and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”

“Thank you to every heartbeat of my family, my team and to my many new family members at Amazon for listening and receiving the power of my readiness and intuition with complete confidence in my life’s creative purpose,” she added.

“Take the Lead” will be available on April 29.