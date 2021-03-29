Home Entertainment Jennifer Love Hewitt About Questions About Her Body

Jennifer Love Hewitt has played tons of iconic roles throughout her illustrious career.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

In an interview with Vulture where she revisited the film, Hewitt opened up about the tabloids’ fixation on her body during that time, as well as when she was younger in general.


MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

“At the time that I was going through it, and interviewers were asking what now would be incredibly inappropriate, gross things, it didn’t feel that way,” Hewitt explained after mentioning that she had recently watched the docuseries Framing Britney Spears.


MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

“I mean, I was in barely any clothing the whole movie. For some reason, in my brain, I was able to just go, ‘Okay, well, I guess they wouldn’t be asking if it was inappropriate.'”


MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

“But now, as a 42-year-old woman with a daughter, I definitely look back on it and go, ‘Ew.'”


MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

Hewitt also specified that the scrutiny towards her body actually started with her performance in the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, “because that was the first time that I had worn a low top.”


Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

She claims that during press junkets for the film as well as the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, she “purposefully” wore a shirt that said “Silicone Free” “because I was so annoyed, and I knew something about boobs was gonna be the first question out of [reporters’] mouths.”


Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

“With Heartbreakers…I was disappointed that it was all about body stuff,” she continued, “because I had really worked hard in that movie to do a good job as an actress.”


MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

“I remember one specific moment wishing that the acting had overshadowed all that — that for five minutes, they had said I was really great in the movie versus made a body comment.”


MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

“Now that I’m older, I think, ‘Gosh, I wish that I had known how inappropriate that was so I could have defended myself somehow or just not answered those questions.’ I laughed it off a lot of the time, and I wish maybe I hadn’t.”


MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

After mentioning that watching Framing Britney Spears “hurt [her] heart a little bit,” Hewitt also expressed gratitude that “we’re in a time where, hopefully, that narrative is going to change for young girls who are coming up now, and they won’t have to have those conversations.”


Dreamworks / courtesy Everett Collection

As the misogyny surrounding 2000s celebrity media culture continues to be re-evaluated, let’s hope that the right lessons continue to be learned from the past.

