Jennifer Love Hewitt About Questions About Her Body

“I definitely look back on it and go, Ew.“
In an interview with Vulture where she revisited the film, Hewitt opened up about the tabloids’ fixation on her body during that time, as well as when she was younger in general.
“At the time that I was going through it, and interviewers were asking what now would be incredibly inappropriate, gross things, it didn’t feel that way,” Hewitt explained after mentioning that she had recently watched the docuseries Framing Britney Spears.
“I mean, I was in barely any clothing the whole movie. For some reason, in my brain, I was able to just go, ‘Okay, well, I guess they wouldn’t be asking if it was inappropriate.'”
“But now, as a 42-year-old woman with a daughter, I definitely look back on it and go, ‘Ew.'”
Hewitt also specified that the scrutiny towards her body actually started with her performance in the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, “because that was the first time that I had worn a low top.”
She claims that during press junkets for the film as well as the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, she “purposefully” wore a shirt that said “Silicone Free” “because I was so annoyed, and I knew something about boobs was gonna be the first question out of [reporters’] mouths.”
“With Heartbreakers…I was disappointed that it was all about body stuff,” she continued, “because I had really worked hard in that movie to do a good job as an actress.”
“I remember one specific moment wishing that the acting had overshadowed all that — that for five minutes, they had said I was really great in the movie versus made a body comment.”
“Now that I’m older, I think, ‘Gosh, I wish that I had known how inappropriate that was so I could have defended myself somehow or just not answered those questions.’ I laughed it off a lot of the time, and I wish maybe I hadn’t.”
After mentioning that watching Framing Britney Spears “hurt [her] heart a little bit,” Hewitt also expressed gratitude that “we’re in a time where, hopefully, that narrative is going to change for young girls who are coming up now, and they won’t have to have those conversations.”
As the misogyny surrounding 2000s celebrity media culture continues to be re-evaluated, let’s hope that the right lessons continue to be learned from the past.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!