Japan’s jobless rate flat at 2.9% in February: government By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s jobless rate was steady at 2.9% in February, while the availability of jobs declined from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median forecast of 3.0%, and 2.9% in January.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.09, down from 1.10 in the previous month, labour ministry data showed. It was also below a Reuters poll forecast of 1.10.
For a table, click the internal affairs ministry’s website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm
(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry’s website)
