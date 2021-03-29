Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.71% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.71%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were CyberAgent Inc (T:), which rose 3.92% or 280.0 points to trade at 7430.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Aeon Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.46% or 118.0 points to end at 3530.0 and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:) was up 3.32% or 1470.0 points to 45740.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nomura Holdings Inc (T:), which fell 16.33% or 117.7 points to trade at 603.0 at the close. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) declined 6.25% or 255.0 points to end at 3825.0 and Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) was down 5.91% or 235.0 points to 3740.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1821 to 1775 and 171 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.43.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 1.66% or 1.01 to $59.96 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 1.13% or 0.73 to hit $63.70 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.22% or 3.75 to trade at $1728.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.10% to 109.53, while EUR/JPY fell 0.12% to 129.12.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.773.