Home Business Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.71% By...

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.71% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.71%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were CyberAgent Inc (T:), which rose 3.92% or 280.0 points to trade at 7430.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Aeon Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.46% or 118.0 points to end at 3530.0 and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:) was up 3.32% or 1470.0 points to 45740.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nomura Holdings Inc (T:), which fell 16.33% or 117.7 points to trade at 603.0 at the close. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) declined 6.25% or 255.0 points to end at 3825.0 and Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) was down 5.91% or 235.0 points to 3740.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1821 to 1775 and 171 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.43.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 1.66% or 1.01 to $59.96 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 1.13% or 0.73 to hit $63.70 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.22% or 3.75 to trade at $1728.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.10% to 109.53, while EUR/JPY fell 0.12% to 129.12.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.773.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©