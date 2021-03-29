Jags’ Meyer: Drafting Lawrence ‘the direction we’re headed’

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has made it known that the team will likely select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going,” Meyer told Peter King of NBS Sports. “I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed.”

Lawrence has been viewed as the draft’s top selection since leading Clemson to a national title in 2018. With the Jaguars in dire need of a franchise quarterback, it’s not surprising they view Lawrence as the best available this year.

“Trevor checks all the boxes, you know,” Meyer said. “The No. 1 common quality of every great player, not just quarterback, is competitive maniac. He’s 34-2; won a national title as a true freshman; is a winner. I’ve seen him up close and in person compete.

“And then character. I see him and I witness with my players, when the guys get drafted high, a lot of people get … They have influences in their life. Like, whether it be social media, whether it be other things that really don’t pertain to winning. What I’m really pleased with, and I don’t want to say surprised, but him, his agent, his family, they’re focused on one thing. He wants to become the best version of himself for the National Football League, which is, well, it is somewhat refreshing.”

In three seasons with the Tigers, the 21-year-old completed 66.6% of his passes for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also ran for 943 yards and 18 scores.

Lawrence is currently recovering from left shoulder surgery but should be ready to go for the start of the 2021 campaign.

The NFL is holding the 2021 draft in-person this offseason after holding the event virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawrence reportedly declined the invitation to attend the draft in Cleveland and will instead watch the event with family and friends at Clemson.