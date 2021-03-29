Institutional inflows into crypto hit lowest levels since October By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Institutional inflows into crypto hit lowest levels since October

Capital flows into cryptocurrency investment products rose again last week, though the pace of growth has slowed since the start of the year, possibly marking a local top in institutional demand.

Net inflows totaled $21 million for the week ending March 27, 2021, according to Coinshares, a European digital-asset manager. That was the lowest level since October 2020 when (BTC) was trading sub-$14,000.