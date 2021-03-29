Indian crypto exchange execs intensify lobbying efforts to prevent ban By Cointelegraph

Indian crypto exchange execs intensify lobbying efforts to prevent ban
Nischal Shetty, CEO of Indian crypto exchange WazirX, and other stakeholders in the industry are reportedly working toward convincing the government to adopt more nuanced cryptocurrency regulations.
According to a report by The Economic Times, the country’s Blockchain and Crypto Council has drafted a presentation note highlighting recommendations for cryptocurrency regulations in India.
