Hype for NFTs is real, but what about transaction volume? By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: Hype for NFTs is real, but what about transaction volume?
Covalent’s latest findings in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter indicate that the nonfungible token, or NFT, market has whales of its own.
The largest user on OpenSea makes up $192 million in reserve capital, while the other users in the top 20% by value transacted only account for $8 million. Similarly, Rarible has a whale with $311 million in their wallet, and the other top 20% of active users collectively have $9.2 million.
