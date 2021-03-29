Gold prices at over 2-week low as U.S. yields, dollar strengthen

Article content

Gold prices slipped on Tuesday to their

lowest in more than two weeks, weighed down by a firm U.S.

dollar and Treasury yields as expectations of a swift economic

turnaround grew with vaccination rates gaining traction.

Bullion, often sought as a safe store of value in times of

economic turmoil, is sensitive to rising yields as they raise

the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,706.86 per ounce by

0326 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion touched $1,704, its

lowest since March 12.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,708 per ounce.

“Primary weighing factor on gold prices is the continuous

rise in the U.S. long-term yields,” said DailyFX strategist

Margaret Yang, adding that although gold prices should rise

being an inflation hedge, there is a constant decline in prices.

This decline in gold prices, “can be attributed to reflation

hopes as this infrastructure plan will not only inject liquidity

into the market, it’ll actually pump money into the real economy

… therefore, the economic outlook is brighter than before.”

Longer-dated Treasury yields gained amid expectations that

U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure initiative could