Gold hovers near 2-week low as U.S. dollar rallies

Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, around
a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, pressured
by a stronger U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields on optimism
around a quick economic recovery as vaccinations gain momentum.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,710.03 per ounce by 0141
GMT. U.S. gold futures declined 0.2% to $1,711.10 per
ounce.
* Gold fell to $1,704.90 per ounce on Monday, the lowest
level since March 12.
* The dollar climbed to a one-year high against the yen on
Tuesday as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the
U.S. stoked inflation concerns.
* Concerns about a potential fallout of a hedge fund’s
default on margin calls also elevated the greenback’s safe-haven
appeal. Losses at Archegos Capital Management, run by former
Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, sparked a fire sale of stocks on
Monday, including that of some U.S. tech companies.
* Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, as
investors shook off earlier worries.
* Longer-dated Treasury yields rose as investors banked on
vaccine roll-out in the United States and expectations that
President Joe Biden’s infrastructure initiative could bolster
economic growth and debt issuance.
* The Federal Reserve is “a long way from raising interest
rates at this point,” Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on
Monday, reinforcing hopes that the central bank is ready to
remain dovish as long as virus woes linger.
* British consumers reined in their borrowing at the fastest
annual pace on record in February, according to Bank of England
data.
* China’s factory activity was expected to have grown at a
faster pace in March, a Reuters poll showed.
* Silver fell 0.3% to $24.59 and platinum was
down 0.7%, at $1,167.51
* Palladium was little changed at $2,529.76, having
slid 5.5% in the last session.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final March
1100 Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index March
1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY March
1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY March
1400 US Consumer Confidence March
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)