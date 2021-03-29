Gold hovers near 2-week low as U.S. dollar rallies

Article content

Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, around

a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, pressured

by a stronger U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields on optimism

around a quick economic recovery as vaccinations gain momentum.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,710.03 per ounce by 0141

GMT. U.S. gold futures declined 0.2% to $1,711.10 per

ounce.

* Gold fell to $1,704.90 per ounce on Monday, the lowest

level since March 12.

* The dollar climbed to a one-year high against the yen on

Tuesday as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the

U.S. stoked inflation concerns.

* Concerns about a potential fallout of a hedge fund’s

default on margin calls also elevated the greenback’s safe-haven

appeal. Losses at Archegos Capital Management, run by former

Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, sparked a fire sale of stocks on

Monday, including that of some U.S. tech companies.

* Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, as

investors shook off earlier worries.

* Longer-dated Treasury yields rose as investors banked on

vaccine roll-out in the United States and expectations that

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure initiative could bolster

economic growth and debt issuance.