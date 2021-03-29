Gold hovers near 2-week low as U.S. dollar rallies

Matilda Colman
Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, around

a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, pressured

by a stronger U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields on optimism

around a quick economic recovery as vaccinations gain momentum.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,710.03 per ounce by 0141

GMT. U.S. gold futures declined 0.2% to $1,711.10 per

ounce.

* Gold fell to $1,704.90 per ounce on Monday, the lowest

level since March 12.

* The dollar climbed to a one-year high against the yen on

Tuesday as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the

U.S. stoked inflation concerns.

* Concerns about a potential fallout of a hedge fund’s

default on margin calls also elevated the greenback’s safe-haven

appeal. Losses at Archegos Capital Management, run by former

Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, sparked a fire sale of stocks on

Monday, including that of some U.S. tech companies.

* Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, as

investors shook off earlier worries.

* Longer-dated Treasury yields rose as investors banked on

vaccine roll-out in the United States and expectations that

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure initiative could bolster

economic growth and debt issuance.

* The Federal Reserve is “a long way from raising interest

rates at this point,” Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on

Monday, reinforcing hopes that the central bank is ready to

remain dovish as long as virus woes linger.

* British consumers reined in their borrowing at the fastest

annual pace on record in February, according to Bank of England

data.

* China’s factory activity was expected to have grown at a

faster pace in March, a Reuters poll showed.

* Silver fell 0.3% to $24.59 and platinum was

down 0.7%, at $1,167.51

* Palladium was little changed at $2,529.76, having

slid 5.5% in the last session.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final March

1100 Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index March

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY March

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY March

1400 US Consumer Confidence March

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh

Kuber)

