Gold Down, Strengthening Dollar Dents Safe-Haven Appeal By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, with the yellow metal’s safe-haven status taking a hit as investors turned to the strengthening .

edged down 0.14% at $1,729.90 by 12:32 M ET (4:32 AM GMT). The , which usually moves inversely to gold, inched up on Monday thanks to the quickening U.S. economic recovery and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

On the data front, the U.S. releases its employment report for March, including , on Friday.

In Asia, China releases its and purchasing managers index (PMI) figures later in the week. The is also due within the week ahead, while the is due the week after.

Meanwhile, Bank of England’s monetary policy committee members Michael Saunders and Silvana Tenreyro on Friday played down risks of runaway inflation when the U.K. economy recovers from COVID-19. Tenreyro even emphasized that more stimulus measures could be needed yet.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission also said on Friday that hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold and cut them in silver contracts in the week to Mar. 23.

In other precious metals, silver fell 0.8% and platinum was down 0.6%, while palladium inched up 0.1%.

