Gladys Berejiklian disgusted by allegation Nationals MP Michael Johnsen invited sex worker to parliament

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she is “absolutely disgusted” at allegations MP Michael Johnsen offered to pay a sex worker to visit state parliament.

He allegedly sent the woman text messages and an obscene video while parliament was sitting.

There are allegations MP Michael Johnsen offered to pay a sex worker to visit state parliament. (Nine)

Mr Johnsen resigned from his government role after it was revealed in Parliament police were investigating allegations he raped a sex worker in the Blue Mountains.

He has strenuously denied the allegations.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham 2GB she first heard about the latest allegations today.

“If that is correct, I am absolutely disgusted, absolutely disgusted,” she said.

“When colleagues or former colleagues do that type of thing, it is beyond disgusting.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said acts of sexual misconduct by politicians were disgusting. (9News)

Last week Nationals leader and Deputy NSW Premier John Barilaro said that he had sought Mr Johnsen’s resignation from the party and he had tendered it.