Gladys Berejiklian disgusted by allegation Nationals MP Michael Johnsen invited sex worker to parliament

He allegedly sent the woman text messages and an obscene video while parliament was sitting.
Mr Johnsen resigned from his government role after it was revealed in Parliament police were investigating allegations he raped a sex worker in the Blue Mountains.
He has strenuously denied the allegations.
Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham 2GB she first heard about the latest allegations today.
“If that is correct, I am absolutely disgusted, absolutely disgusted,” she said.
“When colleagues or former colleagues do that type of thing, it is beyond disgusting.”
Last week Nationals leader and Deputy NSW Premier John Barilaro said that he had sought Mr Johnsen’s resignation from the party and he had tendered it.
Mr Johnsen will no longer sit in the Nationals party room nor the Coalition joint party room while the police investigation is underway.