Frankie Muniz Introduces Baby Mauz, Gets Rid of Motorbikes After Welcoming First Child

The ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ actor reveals the name of his newborn baby boy and decides to give up his motorcycles to create a safe environment for his family.

Frankie Muniz has named his newborn son Mauz Mosley Muniz.

The former child star’s wife Paige Price gave birth to the couple’s first child on 22 March (21), and the new dad has shared the tot’s sweet moniker and admitted he’s “1000 per cent obsessed” with their little bundle of joy.

Alongside one of the first pictures of Mauz shared on Instagram, Frankie wrote, “World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM.”

“That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I’ve been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be. (sic)”

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star also revealed that he is giving up his beloved motorcycles to create a safe environment for his family.

“I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them,” he added. “I’ve even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz.”

Frankie announced he was a father on Instagram last week in an emotional video of him holding his newborn son, who was hidden from the camera, as he gushed how in “love” he is with his baby boy and wife.

The couple announced last September (20) that they were to become parents for the first time and later held a gender reveal party where their loved ones discovered they were having a boy.