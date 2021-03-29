France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.45% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.45%, while the index climbed 0.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kering SA (PA:), which rose 1.63% or 9.20 points to trade at 574.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Air Liquide SA (PA:) added 1.50% or 2.05 points to end at 138.75 and Total SA (PA:) was up 1.49% or 0.58 points to 39.74 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which fell 2.41% or 0.54 points to trade at 21.70 at the close. BNP Paribas SA (PA:) declined 1.94% or 1.00 points to end at 50.67 and STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) was down 1.18% or 0.38 points to 31.91.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Vallourec (PA:) which rose 3.04% to 30.200, Amundi SA (PA:) which was up 2.75% to settle at 69.10 and Valneva (PA:) which gained 2.14% to close at 10.500.

The worst performers were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 3.22% to 30.10 in late trade, Albioma SA (PA:) which lost 2.98% to settle at 40.75 and JC Decaux SA (PA:) which was down 2.44% to 20.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 326 to 263 and 92 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.17% or 20.35 to $1711.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.33% or 0.20 to hit $61.17 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.08 to trade at $64.51 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.12% to 1.1778, while EUR/GBP fell 0.12% to 0.8539.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.845.

