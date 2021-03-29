France says EU to raise pressure on Lebanese officials: statement By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: French, German, Egypt and Jordan Foreign Ministers meeting on the Middle East Peace process, in Paris
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister on Monday warned key Lebanese officials that the European Union was now exploring ways to exert pressure on those who have obstructed finding a solution to the economic and political crisis in the country.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said Jean-Yves Le Drian had spoken to President Michel Aoun, Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to outline his position.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.