Fetty Wap Details What He Wants From His Lady

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Trap Queen’ rapper’s Instagram post, however, doesn’t sit well with some Internet users as one of them writes in an Instagram comment, ‘I want my man to not call me a b!tvh.’

AceShowbiz –

Here’s what people need to do if they want to be Fetty Wap‘s lady. Taking to his Instagram account, the “Trap Queen” rapper shared things that his girlfriend has to do to please him, though fans were not really amused by them.

“I want my b***h to tell me I look good everyday before I leave the Krib,” the rapper wrote on Instagram Story. Revealing that it motivated him to work harder, Fetty added, “idkw but I make more money when my b***h boost my s**t lol .. I’m waiting though.”

In a separate post, he went on to pen, “Everybody wanna b loved or cared for .. nobody don’t wanna look stupid though & that’s real s**t.”

<br />

That statement, however, didn’t sit well with some Internet users. “I want my man to not call me a b!tvh,” one user added. One person echoed the sentiment, “He didn’t say lady, he said b!tch. Eye know ya see that.” Another comment read, “Maybe don’t call her a b.”

“Can you refer to her as something other than your b,” one user added. “I don’t respond to being called anything other than my name, next,” one other said.

That aside, Alexis Skyy previously shocked fans when she confirmed that the father of her three-year-old daughter Alaiya Grace is businessman Brandon Medford instead of Fetty. Following the revelation, some people blasted the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star for lying about the matter.

“Alexis sky gave that lil girl Fetty WAP’s last name and it ain’t his child,” one Twitter user wrote on the blue bird app, adding, “After God, fear women.” Another fan added, “It’s wild how Alexis sky called Fetty Wap a deadbeat all them years publicly and come out it ain’t his. Apologize publicly.”

“So all this time Alexis sky a create excitement on fetty wap and a no him a d daddy ?” one person wrote.

Previously, Fetty indeed hinted that he’s not the biological father of Alaiya, though he’s willing to help. “I’m gonna help,” Fetty declared. “But as far as me going above my boundaries – nah. If it was biological with me, then it would be different.”