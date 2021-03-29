Famous Dex Faces Up to 18 Years in Prison for Gun Possession and Domestic Violence Charges

Instagram

The latest legal trouble plaguing the protege of Rich the Kid emerges weeks after he was said to have been the victim of an armed robbery in which he was alleged to have lost $50,000 watch.

AceShowbiz –

Embattled rapper Famous Dex is facing up to 18 years in prison following charges including gun possession and domestic violence relating to three separate incidents.

The protege of Rich the Kid has been in and out of trouble with police in recent months, and now he’s facing a total of 19 criminal counts, with some resulting from a physical altercation with an ex-girlfriend in October 2020, for which he is accused of corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, exhibiting a firearm, inflicting bodily injury, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property, and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was then involved in another incident with a different woman in November, when police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and found his alleged victim with cuts. A team of S.W.A.T. (special weapons and tactics) officials had to be called in as Dex was suspected to have barricaded himself indoors with guns, and now he’s been slapped with counts of domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, and defacing property.

The final batch of charges stem from his most recent arrest on March 16, when he was busted for carrying a loaded gun, which was found under his passenger seat during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors claim a previous restraining order prohibits him from possessing the weapon, which did not have a serial number, and those offenses have now been added to his lengthy list of crimes, reports TMZ.

Representatives for Dex have yet to comment on his latest legal trouble, which emerges weeks after he claimed to have been the victim of an armed robbery, during which he allegedly lost a borrowed $50,000 (£36,000) watch and thousands in cash.