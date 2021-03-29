Emilio Estevez Still Suffers From Brain Fog and Fatigue a Year After Contracting COVID-19

WENN/Sheri Determan

Though thankful that he did not have to be hospitalized for the illness, ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ star admits to feeling conflicted about going public with his diagnosis in the beginning.

Actor Emilio Estevez is still suffering from “brain fog” and fatigue, a year after he was struck down by the coronavirus.

The “Mighty Ducks” star reveals he fell ill at the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, and although his condition didn’t require hospitalization, some of the other symptoms related to COVID have lingered.

He told Empire magazine, “The long-haul effects are real. And there’s been some brain fog and some level of fatigue and getting my lungs back working at 100 per cent.”

“It was very challenging,” Emilio shared. “The first few months were very, very challenging. But thank God I wasn’t hospitalized. And I’m able to work out and be at close to my best, or near da**it.”

Emilio was conflicted about going public with his diagnosis at the time of his initial illness, but ultimately decided to keep the news to himself so as not to cast a cloud over his work on the “Mighty Ducks” TV spin-off series, “Game Changers”.

He said, “I got sick early on. And so I got COVID in March, when it was very difficult to get a test.”

“And then it – when you reverse-engineered when I became infected – could have been during the show. I chose not to go public about it. I thought, ‘I’m going to protect the production’. And there was so much unknown.”

“I kept quiet about it and I was of two minds. The first was that, as a public figure, if I were to talk about it, I could shed some light. This is a very serious disease [sic], which I think we all knew, but I think a lot of people didn’t know anyone who had it.”

“And certainly the people I would meet, after I was no longer infectious, would say to me, ‘Well, you’re the first person I know who’s had it.’ ”

“It cut both ways,” Emilio continued. “One, protect the show, protect the production and myself to a certain extent. But then being a walking PSA [public service announcement] to advocate for wearing the masks and washing our hands and staying away from loved ones to risk infection.”

“So again, I’m sure you can understand it was a very difficult decision for me. And I also didn’t want to be remembered as somebody who got sick on the show and have that hanging over us.”

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers“, based on the hit 1992 film, premiered on Disney+ over the weekend (March 26).