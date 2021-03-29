Ellie Goulding Turns to Prince Eugenie and Katy Perry for Pregnancy Advice

Stella Magazine/Theresa Marx

The ‘Love Me Like You Do’ hitmaker has received pregnancy advice from the British royal and the ‘Fireworks’ singer as she is expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling.

AceShowbiz –

Pop star Ellie Goulding has turned to her famous friends Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry for pregnancy advice as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The “Love Me Like You Do” hitmaker, who is married to art dealer Caspar Jopling, went public with her baby news in February (21), revealing she was 30 weeks along.

As Ellie gears up to give birth in April, she has been fielding the advice of a few fellow first-time mums in her friend group, particularly British royal Eugenie, who welcomed a son named August last month (Feb21).

Speaking about her chats with the princess, Ellie told Stella magazine, “She’s been a great friend throughout this.”

“We’ve talked a lot about pregnancy and she’s been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride.”

<br />

Meanwhile, the singer revealed she waited until she was in the third trimester of her pregnancy to announce the news to fans via British Vogue because she was still getting used to the idea of starting a family.

“I needed time to get my head around it,” she shared. “I needed that space to process what was happening. I’ve always defined myself as a touring musician. That’s who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn’t in my mind frame, I’ve never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood.”

She also had a busy work schedule to juggle while dealing with the COVID-19 shutdown. “Last year I released an album and I’d finished writing a book,” Ellie added.

“Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband’s big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house. Our house.”

“It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something – I’d also just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs!”

And despite her looming due date, Ellie admits the news still hasn’t fully sunk in.

“Just a few more weeks to go and then I will be a mum. It still feels strange to say those words out loud,” she confessed.

Ellie wed Caspar in 2019.