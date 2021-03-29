Ed Sheeran Denies Quarantining With Julia Roberts to ‘Save Money’

WENN/Mario Mitsis/Instar

The ‘Take Me Back to London’ singer is forced to clarify after it’s rumored that he shared a $6,000-per-night lodging with the ‘Pretty Woman’ actress to complete mandatory quarantine in Australia.

Ed Sheeran may need to spend extra cash for his latest visit to Australia, but he’s more than able to afford it. The British musician has been forced to clarify after reports said that he’s quarantining with Julia Roberts “to save money” as soon as they arrived Down Under.

Through his spokesperson, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter, who ranked as the 17th richest musician in the U.K. according to The Sunday Times Rich List of 2019, denied that he shacked up with the Oscar-winning actress. The spokesperson told Daily Mail Australian that the story was simply “not true.”

The Sydney Morning Herald previously reported on Sunday, March 28 that Ed, his wife Cherry Seaborn and their seven-month-old daughter had isolated with Julia and two friends under the same roof. The publication claimed a group of six rented out $6,000-per-night Sweven Estate on the Hawkesbury River to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

It’s further noted that the luxury property, which is set over 141 acres and boasting ultimate privacy, costs a mere $4723 per night before including security costs and an around-the-clock police presence. Calculating the period of the stars’ alleged stay from March 6 to March 14, it is estimated that the total cost would amount up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Ed was in the country perform at late music promoter Michael Gudinski’s state funeral in Melbourne. On Wednesday, March 24, he was spotted disembarking a private jet owned by the Pratt family in Melbourne ahead of his performance at the memorial service. Mushroom Group and Warner Music Australia confirmed the “Beautiful People” crooner has covered all his own costs, but would not comment on whether he quarantined with Julia.

Julia herself is currently in Sydney to prepare for the filming of Starz’s Watergate drama series “Gaslit” with Sean Penn. She reportedly had been assisted by Nicole Kidman‘s security team since landing in Australia.