ECARX to launch 7nm auto chip with Arm China, to be built by TSMC -CEO

BEIJING — ECARX, an auto tech startup backed by Geely’s chairman and Baidu, plans to supply products with 7 nanometer (nm) chip as early as next year through its joint venture with Arm China, its chief executive told Reuters.

ECARX, which was founded by its CEO Shen Ziyu and Geely Chairman Li Shufu in 2016, is focusing on technologies used in car chips, high-definition maps and smart vehicles.

Shen, a former General Motors Co executive, told Reuters in an interview that ECARX’s joint venture with Arm China, Siengine, will start supplying the new chip products from the end of next year or early 2023. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd will manufacture the chips, Shen said.

ECARX customers include brands owned or related to Geely group such as Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Smart and Volvo. ECARX is also talking with other automakers, Shen said.

Chips with 7nm process technology have relatively higher capabilities of processing for smart car technologies. Other companies working on 7nm or more advanced chips include Qualcomm Inc.

As cars get smarter, chips have become a key component in products from sensors to control units, with internationally established companies including NXP Semiconductors, Renesas and Infineon facing more competition from Chinese rivals.