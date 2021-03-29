Dwayne Johnson Asks for ‘Recount’ After Prince William Is Hailed as ‘World’s Sexiest Bald Man’

WENN/Instagram

Stanley Tucci also reacts to the British royal’s new title by sharing a collage of bald-headed entertainers including Jason Statham, Bruce Willis and Sir Patrick Stewart.

AceShowbiz –

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken issue with Prince William being hailed as the “world’s sexiest bald man.” Upon learning that he got defeated by the Duke of Cambridge in winning the title, the “Central Intelligence” actor jokingly asked for a “recount.”

Making use of Twitter on Saturday, March 27, the 48-year-old former wrestler quipped that comedian Larry David should have been the winner. “How in the cinnamon toast f**k does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?! #demandingrecount,” he wrote while retweeting news about Prince William’s win.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reacted to Prince William being hailed as the ‘world’s sexiest bald man.’

Also reacting to the British royal’s new title was Stanley Tucci. He took to Instagram to share a collage of bald-headed entertainers including himself, The Rock, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Patrick Stewart, Mark Strong and rapper LL Cool J. In the accompaniment of the post, he noted, “Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices.”

Following “The Devil Wears Prada” actor’s footsteps was Mark. Turning to his own Instagram page, the Lord Henry Blackwood of “Sherlock Holmes” posted the identical snap and jested, “Prince William is facing some pretty fierce competition from this lot.”

The actors’ reactions came after Prince William was named as the “world’s sexiest bald man.” It was based on a survey conducted by cosmetic surgery specialists, Longevita. According to U.K. publication The Sun, the survey results were determined by analyzing “blogs, reports, and pages found in Google searches” with the word “sexy” and he was mentioned 17.6 million times.

After the husband of Kate Middleton, legendary boxer Mike Tyson landed in second place with 8.8 million “sexy,” hot” or “attractive” mentions on the internet. The two men were then followed by “The Meg” star Jason, rapper Pitbull, NBA star Michael Jordan, boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr., as well as actors such as John Travolta, Bruce, The Rock and Vin Diesel.