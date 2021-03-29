Donald Trump turns wedding toast into rant about border, election, Iran

Former president Donald Trump has turned a toast given at a wedding reception at one of his country clubs into a diatribe about Iran, the border with Mexico and last year’s election.

But in the two-minute clip, there is barely any mention of the couple at all.

Donald Trump now official lives at his high-priced country club Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP)

“I turned off the news, I get all these flash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran – how’re we doing with Iran, how do you like that?” the former president said.

“Boy, they were ready to make a deal, they would have done anything, they would have done anything, and this guy goes and drops the sanctions and then he says, ‘We’d love to negotiate now.'”

He then started talking about China, then the surge of underage children crossing the border from Mexico.

President Donald Trump tours a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. (AP)

“What’s happening to the kids, they’re living in squalor, they are living like nobody has ever seen anybody, there’s never been anything like what’s, and you’re gonna have hundreds, and you have it now, they have the air-plane photos, the shots, and they call ’em shots, and these things are showing thousands and thousands of people coming up from South America and it’s gonna be, it’s just uh, look, it’s a disaster,” Mr Trump said.

“It’s a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint, and it’s gonna destroy the country, and frankly, the country can’t afford it because you’re talking about massive, just incredibly massive amounts.”

He then asked the crowd: “Do you miss me yet?”

The wedding guests responded with cheers and applause.

Donald Trump is currently at his private golf club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (AP)

He then steered towards talking about the election, claiming he must have won because he got “75 million votes”.

Mr Trump got 74.3 million votes in the election, seven million fewer than now-president Joe Biden.

After speaking for more than two minutes, Mr Trump then spoke very briefly about the married couple.

“I just wanted to say, it’s an honour to be here, it’s an honour to have you at Mar-a-Lago, you are a great and beautiful couple,” he said.

It is not known whether Mr Trump knows the couple, or whether they are simply using his club as a wedding venue.