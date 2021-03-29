Dollar hits 1-year high versus yen as inflation worries lift yields

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Mar 29, 2021  •  28 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — The dollar climbed to a one-year

high against the yen on Tuesday amid a spike in Treasury

yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the

U.S. stoked inflation concerns.

The safe-haven greenback also found support as investors

fretted about the potential fallout from the collapse of a hedge

fund, identified as Archegos Capital, although those jitters had

eased as the Asian trading day got underway.

Bitcoin pushed back above $58,000 overnight after

Visa Inc said it would allow the use of cryptocurrencies

to settle transactions on its payment network.

The dollar rose as high as 109.89 yen in Asia on Tuesday, a

level not seen since March of last year. It’s on track for the

best month since late 2016, with the end of Japan’s fiscal year

this month driving up dollar demand as companies seek to square

their books.

The euro languished near the 4-1/2-month low of

$1.1763 reached on Monday, on course to fall by the most this

month since mid-2019.

Tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany have dimmed

the short-term outlook for the European economy, while a

widening spread between U.S. and German bond yields are adding

pressure on the single currency.

Higher yields make a currency more attractive as an

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

investment.

The dollar index hovered near a 4-1/2-month high of

92.964 reached on Monday.

The monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report will be closely

watched at the end of this week, with Federal Reserve

policymakers so far citing slack in the labor market for their

continued lower-for-longer stance on interest rates.

“In a week when the market is feeling so optimistic about

the forthcoming payrolls release, it seems very likely that the

greenback will find strong support,” with the dollar index

looking to test 93, Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley

wrote in a report.

However, “the market is in danger of pricing in too much

inflation risk,” meaning “we see scope for the USD to soften in

the months ahead,” the report said.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin continued its recovery from a

slide to as low as $50,360 last week, as Visa’s decision became

the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies on

both Wall Street and Main Street.

The token last traded around $57,620. It set a record high

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

at $61,781.83 earlier this month.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0047 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1768 $1.1767 +0.01% -3.69% +1.1778 +1.1764

Dollar/Yen 109.8120 109.8300 -0.01% +6.32% +109.8700 +109.8200

Euro/Yen 129.23 129.20 +0.02% +1.82% +129.2900 +129.1800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9391 0.9394 -0.03% +6.15% +0.9394 +0.9389

Sterling/Dollar 1.3766 1.3760 +0.08% +0.80% +1.3774 +1.3764

Dollar/Canadian 1.2591 1.2590 +0.00% -1.13% +1.2595 +1.2584

Aussie/Dollar 0.7631 0.7632 +0.00% -0.79% +0.7640 +0.7632

NZ 0.7002 0.7001 +0.09% -2.42% +0.7011 +0.6997

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR