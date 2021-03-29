Dollar hits 1-year high versus yen as inflation worries lift yields

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar climbed to a one-year

high against the yen on Tuesday amid a spike in Treasury

yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the

U.S. stoked inflation concerns.

The safe-haven greenback also found support as investors

fretted about the potential fallout from the collapse of a hedge

fund, identified as Archegos Capital, although those jitters had

eased as the Asian trading day got underway.

Bitcoin pushed back above $58,000 overnight after

Visa Inc said it would allow the use of cryptocurrencies

to settle transactions on its payment network.

The dollar rose as high as 109.89 yen in Asia on Tuesday, a

level not seen since March of last year. It’s on track for the

best month since late 2016, with the end of Japan’s fiscal year

this month driving up dollar demand as companies seek to square

their books.

The euro languished near the 4-1/2-month low of

$1.1763 reached on Monday, on course to fall by the most this

month since mid-2019.

Tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany have dimmed

the short-term outlook for the European economy, while a

widening spread between U.S. and German bond yields are adding

pressure on the single currency.

Higher yields make a currency more attractive as an