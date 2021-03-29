Devin Booker leads Suns to OT win over Hornets By Reuters

2/2



Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points Sunday afternoon to help the Phoenix Suns hold off the host Charlotte Hornets 101-97 in overtime.

Booker and Chris Paul, who finished with 16 points, each made free throws in the extra period as the Suns picked up their fifth victory in their past six games.

Charlotte had its three-game winning streak snapped, and lost at home for the first time in six games.

The Hornets, who played without Malik Monk (right foot soreness), closed out regulation on a 14-2 run to force overtime. Devonte’ Graham (NYSE:) led Charlotte with 30 points and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap its late surge, including his game-tying triple with 34.3 seconds left.

Los Angeles Lakers 96 – Orlando Magic 93

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and host Los Angeles held on to defeat Orlando.

Kyle Kuzma had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Montrezl Harrell finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and Markieff Morris totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James missed his fifth straight game with a high ankle sprain.

Dwayne Bacon scored a career-high 26 points, Chuma Okeke scored 14 points and Mo Bamba had 11 points off the bench for the Magic. R.J. Hampton, Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. made their team debuts off the bench for the Magic after they were acquired in trades on Thursday.

Portland Trail Blazers 122 – Toronto Raptors 117

Damian Lillard scored 22 points and added 11 assists as visiting Portland defeated Toronto.

CJ McCollum scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and had seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have won three straight road games.

Derrick Jones Jr. added 16 points for Portland. Robert Covington had 13 points and 12 rebounds, former Raptor Norman Powell had 13 points, Enes Kanter and Jusuf Nurkic each had 10.

Denver Nuggets 126 – Atlanta Hawks 102

JaMychal Green scored a season-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and host Denver beat Atlanta.

Jamal Murray added 17 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored 12 for Denver. Aaron Gordon got the start and finished with 13 points in his Nuggets debut.

Trae Young had 21 points, seven assists and seven turnovers, Danilo Gallinari scored 14 points, John Collins added 11 and Clint Capela finished with 10 for Atlanta, which lost for just the third time in its last 12 games.

–Field Level Media