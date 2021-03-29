Demi Lovato ‘Proud’ to Be Part of ‘Alphabet Mafia’ After Coming Out as Pansexual

Instagram

While she is not sure whether she will end up with a male or female partner, the ‘Dancing with the Devil’ singer spills that she wants to ‘adopt [children] for sure.’

AceShowbiz –

Demi Lovato has come out as pansexual. When coming forward with her sexual orientation in a new interview, the “Dancing with the Devil” songstress gushed that she was “proud” to be a part of the “alphabet mafia.”

The 28-year-old former Disney darling made the revelation when speaking in the Saturday, March 27 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she first divulged.

Demi noted that she is attracted to “anything really.” After the host asked if the term “pansexual” suits her, she agreed, “Yeah, pansexual.” She then recalled, “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia, and I was like, ‘That’s it! That’s what I’m going with.’ I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”

Demi claimed that she realized her interest in both women and men after seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in 1999’s “Cruel Intentions“. She recounted, “I was like, ‘Oh, I like that.’ But I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian that’s very frowned upon. Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling.”

When pressed about whether she wants to have kids, the ex-fiancee of Max Ehrich revealed, “I used to. I think if anything I want to adopt. I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I’d be married, maybe pregnant by now. And that’s not the case.” She added, “In this moment I want to adopt for sure. I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself maybe getting pregnant.”

<br />

Earlier in March, Demi opened up about being a “queer.” In an interview with Glamour magazine, she shared, “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am… This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”