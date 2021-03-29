DeFi TVL sets new record as BSC-powered protocols add billions By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
According to data aggregator DeFi Llama, nearly $79 billion in assets are currently locked in decentralized finance protocols.

As such, DeFi’s TVL is currently equal to roughly twice the capitalization of third-ranked crypto asset Binance Coin, nearly one-third of ‘s market cap, and on-par with the capitalization of top 200-ranked global company Snap Inc (NYSE:) — the company behind Snapchat.