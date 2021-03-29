Currencies slip as improving U.S. outlook lifts dollar

Article content

Emerging market currencies slipped on Monday to hover near three-week lows as an improving U.S. economic outlook lifted demand for the dollar, while the Turkish lira bounced after closing its worst week since 2018 in the previous session.

The lira was up about 0.7% at 8.08 against the dollar as Sahap Kavcioglu, the new central bank governor who was appointed in a shock overhaul this month, played down “prejudiced” expectations of an interest rate cut in April or the following months.

The currency crashed 10% last week after Kavcioglu’s appointment raised fears of a reversal of a series of interest rate hikes since November that had revived the currency amid concerns of Turkey’s depleting forex reserves and high inflation.

“We expect inflationary pressures to remain elevated in the coming months and do not see scope for an interest rate cut,” Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank economists Monica Malik and Thirumalai Nagesh wrote in a research report.

“However, given the political influence in (central bank) decision-making, a rate cut cannot be ruled out.”

The MSCI index of emerging market currencies eased about 0.2% and was nearing its lowest level since early March.

High-yielding currencies in the developing world have come under pressure this month from rising U.S. bond yields, which have surged on expectations of higher inflation and have pushed up demand for the dollar. A slower-than-expected recovery in Europe has also dampened risk sentiment.