Crypto mergers and acquisitions doubled to $1.1B in 2020, PwC reports By Cointelegraph

Crypto mergers and acquisitions doubled to $1.1B in 2020, PwC reports
The consolidation of cryptocurrency-related companies surged massively in 2020, hitting a new record in deal activity, according to a new report by professional services network PwC.
The total volume of mergers and acquisitions in the crypto industry more than doubled from $481 million in 2019 to $1.1 billion in2020, PwC said in a Monday market overview, as seen by Bloomberg.
